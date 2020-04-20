भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के युवा सांसद तेजस्वी सूर्या अरब की महिलाओं को लेकर किए गए एक पुराने ट्वीट के चलते सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गए है, लोग उनकी जमकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं। वहीं, अरब देशों के कई बुद्धिजीवियों और मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्विटर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को टैग करते हुए भाजपा सासंद के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे हैं।

दरअसल, भाजपा सांसद तेजस्वी सूर्या ने 2015 में तारिक फतेह के हवाले से अरब की महिलाओं पर एक विवादित टिप्पणी की थी। अपने पुराने ट्वीट में तेजस्वी ने लिखा था, ”अरब की 95% महिलाओं ने पिछले कई सौ सालों में कभी ऑर्गाज्म (कामोत्तेजना की चरम अवस्था) नहीं पाया है। हर मां ने प्यार की बजाय सेक्स से बच्चे पैदा किए हैं।” बता दें कि, तेजस्वी सूर्या अब इस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर चुके हैं।

भाजपा सांसद को अब इस ट्वीट को लेकर घेरा जा रहा है। कई ट्विटर यूजर्स तेजस्वी सूर्या के इस बयान को अपमानजनक बताते हुए माफी की मांग कर रहे हैं। कई महिलाओं ने भाजपा सासंद के लिए लिखा कि, उन्हें महिलाओं का सम्मान करना नहीं आता हैं। वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने ट्वीटर से शिकायत करते हुए तेजस्वी के अकाउंट को डिएक्टिवेट करने की मांग की है।

वहीं, अरब देशों के कई बुद्धिजीवियों और मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं ने ट्विटर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को टैग करते हुए भाजपा सासंद के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे हैं।

देखें कुछ ऐसे ही ट्वीट

Prime Minister ..

An Indian Member of Parliament accuses Arab women, and we Arabs are asking for his membership to be dropped !!@narendramodi@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/aQl4XayWZU — عبدالرحمن النصار (@alnassar_kw) April 19, 2020

Pity Ur upbringing @Tejasvi_Surya that respect for women couldn’t be instilled in U despite India having some great female leaders .Please note if someday the govt bestows a foreign ministry to you, avoid travelling to Arab lands. You are not welcome here. This will be remembered pic.twitter.com/KJJlqJL5tR — Noora AlGhurair (@AlGhurair98) April 19, 2020