ऑस्कर और ग्रैमी जैसे प्रतिष्ठित अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित मशहूर संगीतकार ए आर रहमान ने विवादित लेखिका तस्लीमा नसरीन के इस ट्वीट पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है जिसमें उन्होंने उनकी बेटी खतीजा रहमान के बुर्का पहनने को लेकर सवाल उठाए थे।
द क्विंट को दिए इंटरव्यू में ए आर रहमान ने तस्लीमा नसरीन के ट्वीट और खतीजा द्वारा उस पर रिप्लाई पर चर्चा की। ए आर रहमान ने कहा कि, “मुझे लगता है कि अगर बच्चों को उस तरीके से पालेंगे, जिसमें उन्हें हमारी समस्याओं और हमारी परेशानियों के बारे में बता हो। उन्हें पता है कि उन्हें अच्छा और बुरा हमसे विरासत में मिला है, जो है यही है। उन्हें स्वतंत्र इच्छा दी जाती है और उसने (खतीजा रहमान) ऐसा किया। उसके बाद मैंने अपनी बेटी से इस बारे में पूछा तो कि अगले प्रश्न के बारे में क्या राय है? क्या आप उसका भी जवाब दोगी।” तो उन्होंने कहा, “नहीं डैडी, मैं जवाब दे चुकी।” साथ ही ए आर रहमान ने बताया क वह अपनी स्वतंत्रता और अपनी इच्छा से बुर्का पहनती हैं।
ए आर रहमान ने अपने इंटरव्यू में आगे कहा, “एक धार्मिक चीज से ज्यादा यह मुझे मनोवैज्ञानिक चीज लगती है। एक पुरुष बुर्का नहीं पहनता है, अगर होता तो मैं जरूर पहनता जाना और खरीदना बहुत आसान है। मुझे लगता है कि यह उनकी स्वतंत्र इच्छा है। क्योंकि वह (खतीजा रहमान) ऐसी इंसान हैं जो अपनी मेड की मां या उनके किसी रिश्तेदार के अंतिम संस्कार में जाती हैं। मैं इस बात से हैरान हो जाता हूं कि वह सामाजिक काम भी बहुत सादगी से करती हैं।”
दरअसल, पिछले दिनों तस्लीमा नसरीन ने एआर रहमान की बेटी खातिजा की बुर्के में फोटो पोस्ट कर लिखा था कि इससे मेरे दम घुटता है। इसके बाद खातिजा ने भी उन्हें करारा जवाब दिया था। तसलीमा ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था, “मुझे ए आर रहमान का संगीत बहुत पसंद है। लेकिन जब भी मैं उनकी प्यारी बेटी को देखती हूं, मुझे घुटन महसूस होती है। यह जानना वास्तव में निराशाजनक है कि एक सांस्कृतिक परिवार में शिक्षित महिलाएं भी बहुत आसानी से ब्रेनवॉश हो सकती हैं।”
तस्लीमा नसरीन के इस कमेंट की सोशल मीडिया पर काफी आलोचना हुई थी। इसके बाद एआर रहमान की बेटी खातिजा ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट करके तस्लीमा को जवाब दिया था।
खतीजा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर तसलीमा नसरीन की ट्वीट का स्कीनशॉट शेयर किया और लिखा, “केवल एक वर्ष बाद यह विषय फिर से चर्चा में है। यहां देश में काफी कुछ हो रहा है और लोग महिला के पहनावे के एक कपड़े से चिंतित हैं, जो वह पहनना चाहती है। वाह, मैं काफी चौंक गई। जब भी यह विषय चर्चा में आता है, मुझे गुस्सा आता है और मैं बहुत सारी बातें कहना चाहती हूं। पिछले एक साल में, मुझे खुद का एक अलग संस्करण मिला है जिसे मैंने इतने सालों में नहीं देखा है। मैं जीवन में अपने द्वारा चुने गए विकल्पों को कमजोर या पछतावा नहीं करूँगी। मुझे खुशी है और मुझे गर्व है कि मैं क्या करती हूं और उन लोगों को धन्यवाद देती हूं जिन्होंने मुझे जिस तरह से स्वीकार किया है। मेरा काम बोलता है, ईश्वर की इच्छा है.. मैं आगे कोई इच्छा नहीं करना चाहती।”
खातिजा ने अपने पोस्ट में आगे लिखा, “प्रिय तसलीमा नसरीन, मुझे खेद है कि आपको मेरे पहनावे से घुटन महसूस होती है। कृपया कुछ ताजी हवा प्राप्त करें, क्योंकि मैं जो कुछ भी करती हूं, उसके लिए मुझे गर्व है। मैं आपको सुझाव देती हूं कि वास्तविक नारीवाद का अर्थ जानने के लिए गूगल करें क्योंकि यह न तो अन्य महिलाओं को परेशान करता है और न हीं उनके पिता को इस मुद्दे पर लाता है।”
Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. 🙂. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal 🙂
गौरतलब है कि, संगीतकार ए आर रहमान की बेटी खतीजा रहमान उस समय चर्चा में आ गई थीl जब वह एक कार्यकम में भाग लेते समय बुर्का पहने नजर आई थी। इसके बाद पढ़े-लिखे परिवार से होने के बाद भी बुर्का पहनने को लेकर खतीजा रहमान को जमकर ट्रोल किया गया था। खतीजा ने भी पलटवार करते हुए अपने ट्रोलर को जमकर जवाब दिया था।
The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds although I didn’t expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards. I would like to personally clarify to my followers and my non followers on Instagram that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I’m a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that’s what I’ve been doing. Hence, kindly don’t make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation. #freedomofchoice
The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019