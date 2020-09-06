How to diversify your portfolio for investment in share market?

Although every investor is occupied with one task or the other, always looking for the right window to invest, the most crucial one is diversifying the investment portfolio. You must have also felt the need of broadening your investment choices time and again, to see what may unwrap in some different types of stock. You should pay immense attention to your portfolio management process as much as you did while practising how to open Demat Account online.

For a strong and promising portfolio, you need to have a significant amount of balance in the Demat Account and competent transaction history of the trading account. The more items you have on the account statement, the better are your chances of strong survival in the stock market. Learning ways to build a portfolio that is apt to the norms of the investment market should be top on your priority list.

Slow, steady and patient investors are always able to build a strong rising graph.

The Need Of Portfolio Diversification

Every investor becomes very comfortable in his small investment zone during the initial years of stock trading. The thought that "I know everything about this one so why choose the other" starts prevailing until one is left with no choice but to try more different options. A smart investor is one who does not wait that long and you have to be just that.

To understand why it is important, consider a situation. In 2008-09, the equities registered a serious downfall of as much as 39%. The same year, the gold investment returns were on a hike with 24% while the debt and cash also delivered stable returns. The investors who were only into equity investments took a huge blow from the market crash with nowhere to go for balancing the loss. The ones who had partly invested in almost all the possibilities managed to register an overall return of 0.68%. This is the power of portfolio diversification.

Significance of Your Age

The age of a person might not have to do anything with his knowledge, it certainly has everything to do with the experience he gains. Similarly, your age will also highly influence your investment choices and portfolio management skills. So, to know what are the elements you should choose for this purpose, you must follow the thumb rule of investment allocation. As per this rule, you should indulge in equity allocation equivalent to the number equivalent to “100 minus your present age”. So, if you are 30 years old, you should invest 70% in equities and 30% in the rest of the items of the stock market as per your preference. This is because the range of investment and market responsiveness of young people is lower than that of middle-aged investors. Let us consider data of 300 investors to understand the number of respondents among them.

Sl. No. Age of the investors Respondents (in nos) Percentage 1. Below 25 years 53 17.70% 2. 26 years – 35 years 84 28.0% 3. 36 years – 45 years 107 35.70% 4. 46 years – 55 years 53 17.70% 5. Above 55 years 3 1.0 %

Willingness vs Ability To Take Risk

The willingness to take risk differs largely from how much you can bear at the time of investment. The risk appetite is like a double aged sword, it can hurt you if you are unaware of the implication of investing in certain stocks. If you can invest in equities or securities without losing your sleep, it is the right choice for you. However, the ability to invest is defined by the source and quantity of income.

While diversifying your portfolio, you should consider this factor much cautiously. By controlling this aspect, you can easily fulfil your purpose.

Keep looking up to your goals as an investor to relish success.

Practise Strong Disciplined Investment

Discipline is the strongest virtue, even so, when the investors follow it. Stock market investments are not like a knee-jerk reaction that you can follow instinctively. It requires patience, hard work and discipline to succeed in achieving the desired profit margins and assuring future gains. You should focus on these values from day 1 and especially while diversifying your portfolio else by the time you will realize something is missing, 80% of the damage would be done already.

Example of Investment Discipline

Investors in their mid-30s should put a part of their investment in NPS (National Pension Scheme) to ensure a good life during retirement. Why NPS? Because it not only offers the tax deduction listed under Section 80C (maximum of 1.5 lakhs) but also offers the additional benefit of INR 50,000 under Section 80CCD 1(B) of Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, your portfolio should take a turn during this time to become more "future-centric" while trying to keep the present gains in check. This is called investment discipline and it will help you build a diversified yet profitable portfolio.

Some Additional Tips To Follow

Spread your wealth partially in various options as per your preference, risk-appetite, ability to invest and the market conditions.

Do not leave behind the index or bond funds to bring balance to the portfolio while keeping the market volatility at bay.

Keep your portfolio in check and focus on building it strong yet profitable.

Stay strong-headed and do not miss out on the performance of companies while trying to rectify your own.

Know when to rest and most importantly when to quit!

Investment portfolio assistance is offered by a few brokerages in India. Have a good investment to look back to and enjoy the process.