Soon after Janta Ka Reporter first reported that Salman Khan’s favourite music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame had passed away, social media users began to speculate the reason for his death. Wajid Khan was just 43 years of age. One entertainment journalist tweeted that Wajid was suffering from COVID-19.

Journalist Faridoon Shahryaar wrote, “Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19.”

In his subsequent tweet, Shahryar wrote, “An ever smiling gentleman #WajidKhan bhai had a heart of gold and his melodious voice was the window to his beautiful personality. His untimely demise is shocking. I can hear his voice the way he said my name, I miss his smile…

2020 is a nightmare!”

Dubai’s Khaleej Times too reported that Wajid may have died of coronavirus. It’s headline read, “Coronavirus: Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan dies of suspected Covid-19 complications.”

Wajid Khan formed the famous Sajid-Wajid duo. They had made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kiya. They later went on to compose music for many films starring Salman including Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Wanted and Dabangg series. Most recently, the duo had composed music for Salman’s “Bhai Bhai” music video.

Union Minister and former Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo wrote, “Shocked to hear about the cruelly untimely demise of Wajid of the renowned Composer duo of SajidWajid•Incredible loss of a very very dear friend & a very very talented musical mind – a Gr8 sport.”

Mumbai, where Wajid Khan lived, has become the worst-hit Indian city by COVID-19 virus. 1,227 people have died of the deadly virus in the city. This despite more than two months of the nationwide lockdown.

Wajid Khan’s death comes a month after Bollywood lost two of its most iconic names in Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Both legendary actors died after bvattling cancer for two years.