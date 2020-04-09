Zoa Morani drops bombshell from Dhirubai Ambani Hospital, says after sister Shaza, her father Karim Morani too tests positive for coronavirus

Actress Zoa Morani has dropped a bombshell by revealing that her father Karim Morani too has tested positive for coronavirus. This revelation came just days after Zoa and her sister Shaza tested positive for COVID-19. Currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital, Zoa took to Instagram to share the news of her father’s diagnosis as she wrote, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure. (sic)”

She continued, “my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team …Feeling so safe in his hands. (sic)”

She also posted a formal statement about her father and sister. The statement read, “My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, i have a few.. will be sharing the experience soon so that others get an idea and i can be of some help..It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest..very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share in detail soon… Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon. (sic)”

Karim Morani is believed to have been shifted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where Shaza is also admitted. Zoa had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the beginning of March this year, while Zoa had visited Rajasthan in mid-March this year.

Karim Morani is Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and had even produced films such as Ra.One, Chennai Express, Dilwale and Happy New Year.