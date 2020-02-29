Yuvraj Singh can’t stop laughing after Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares hilarious video to wish ‘beautiful soul’ Hazel Keech ‘Happy Birthday’

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh couldn’t stop laughing after Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a hilarious video to wish ‘beautiful soul’ Hazel Keech ‘Happy Birthday.’ Ira, who recently directed Hazel as the lead character of her debut play Medea, took to Instagram to share a throwback video of herself with Yuvraj Singh’s wife.

Ira wrote, “Hello, you beautiful soul❤ Happy Birthday🤗 No clue where you are or which time zone but I hope you’re having the most amazing time and you know that I love you and miss you! Hold on to your amazingness😍😘 the world needs it.”

In the video, Hazel Keech was seen wearing a longline black dress with an embellished yoke. The black maxi dress also comes with a net long-sleeved overcoat. Ira, on the other hand, was clad in a vest top and denim hot pants. The video was believed to have been shot during the rehearsal of Medea last year.

Her post elicited instant reactions from both Hazel and her husband Yuvraj. Hazel wrote, “Love you. Tich!” While her husband posted an ‘rolling on the floor laughing’ emoji and a red heart.

Earlier in the day, Yuvraj shared an adorable of himself with wife Hazel with both standing next to the Statue of Liberty as he wrote, “Hey hazey it’s your bday ! Thank you for taking me out on a freezing 🥶 🥶 day ,only cause it’s your bday 🤨😍❤️ 👩‍❤️‍👩 have a great day my love.”

Hazel had shot to fame after she acted in Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood blockbuster Bodyguard where she played the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s friend Maya Kapoor. Hazel and Yuvraj got married in 2015.

Last year,

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira had taken to social media to announce that Bollywood actress Hazel Keech said yes to her to play the lead role od Media in her debut play. A jubilant Ira had shared a photo of her going down on one knee to Hazel.