“Your madness will be missed”: Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan pens emotional note after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar dies of COVID-19 aged 34

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has penned an incredibly emotional note for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar, who died of COVID-19 at the age of 34. Hina, who shot to fame from the same TV series, described Divya as a ‘beautiful person and a brilliant actor’ adding that her madness ‘will be missed.’

Taking to Instagram, Hina wrote, “Notice it, she says in her caption This girl was Gold, full of life, such a beautiful person and a brilliant actor.. your sparkling eyes Divya.. you will b missed love.. your madness will b missed…”

Sharing one of Divya’s Insta stories, Hina continued, “We love you Gurl..Rest In Peace. Praying for your peaceful passing..My Condolences to your family and friends..”

Divya brother Dev wrote a gut-wrenching note on her Instagram page saying that acting may not have been her first love, but it turned out to be her last love indeed.

TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “.I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you…Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you.”

Not too long ago, Dibya herself had updated her Insta story to update her fans about her health condition. She had written, “Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all.”

Divya had also acted in TV shows such as Udaan, Sanskaar, Sanware Sabko Preeto, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.