“Your husband drove me close to suicide”: Author Chetan Bhagat in bitter Twitter spat with critic Anupama Chopra after stunning allegation against Aamir Khan’s director

Writer Chetan Bhagat has found himself embroiled into a bitter Twitter spat with film critic Anupama Chopra after the former accused filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra of pushing close to suicide. What prompted Bhagat to make the stunning claim was Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s wife, Anupama, to criticise the author for his tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming release Dil Bechara.

Bhagat had advised film critics to exercise caution while reviewing films in the future since their nasty style has had devastating impact artists in the film industry. He wrote, “Sushant’s last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don’t act oversmart. Don’t write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don’t try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We’ll be watching.”

This did not go down well with Anupama, herself a film critic, as she replied, “Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!”

This prompted Bhagat to remind Anupama how her husband was responsible for driving him ‘close to suicide.’ He wrote, “Ma’am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?”

2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi was based on Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone.

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June this year. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.

Sushant’s film Dil Bechara is set to release this week on 24 July.