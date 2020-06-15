“You were a force Manny, and you always will be”: Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s co-star from future film with Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan breaks down on camera

Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star from his future film also starring Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan broke down on camera while reminiscing her experiences of working alongside the Kedarnath actor. Sanjana Sanghi wrote, “You were a force Manny, and you always will be.” Manny is the character played by Sushant in his yet to be released film Dil Bechara, which also stars Saif.

While recording her tribute for Sushant, Sanjana broke down and had to end the message abruptly as she found it unable to control her emotions. While sharing the video, Sanjana wrote a moving note on Instagram.

She wrote, “Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant? You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. – our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars. A forever of learnings, and of memories.”

Sanjana said that she had to refresh the website that flashed Sushant’s death ‘100 times’ hoping that she was reading a ‘horrible joke.’ She continued, “I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying.

“After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued.”

According to her, Sushant had said that Dil Bechara was going to be his best film yet.

“We were supposed to FINALLY see our film – my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together. In the middle of 16 hour-long shoot days, you’d talk about how being and becoming Manny made you happy, and that being anybody but yourself made you happy. I was too ill-equipped to understand the depth of what you meant,” Sanjana added.

Sanjana also revealed that Sushant had a dream to educate Bihar’s underprivileged girls. She concluded her post by saying, “I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know it gives you the only happiness you wanted in the world. (sic)”