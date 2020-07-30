“You said you were working”: Sania Mirza publicly ‘pulls up’ sister Anam, husband Asad comes to wife’s rescue; Hyderbad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Sania Mirza recently pulled up her sister Anam Mirza publicly on Instagram after the latter posted a photo of herself busy clicking a selfie. No sooner did the Indian tennis star from Hyderabad teased her sister, Anam’s husband Mohammed Asaduddin came to his wife’s rescue, making the social media banter adorable for fans. Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, both Anam and Asad had got married last year in a lavish ceremony.

Anam, who is a budding entrepreneur, has been busy clicking her selfies during the prolonged period of lockdown. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share yet another selfie of herself. Anam shared the photo with a ‘desert island’ emoji.

Reacting to the photo, Sania wrote, “You said you were working 🙄.” But even before Anam could come up with a suitable reply, her husband Asad came to her rescue as he replied, “hat is part of her working.”

While sharing another selfie, Anam had written, “Dream in the sky.”

Recently, Anam had shared a photo in ‘formal pants’ when she wrote, “Formal pants have a special place in my heart.” This had prompted Asad to issue instant approval. He had declared his wife’s outfit ‘beautiful.’

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October last year that her younger sister Anam would marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had said.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.