Tina Ambani on Monday became emotional as she paid tribute to her father late Nandkumar Chunilal Munim on his birth anniversary. Last month, Anil Ambani’s wife had written an adorable note to wish Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday.

Recalling how her father gave her the ‘wings’ to fly, Tina wrote, “Happy birthday Papa! You gave us roots so we could grow; you gave us wings so we could fly; you trusted us to be the best we could be; you gave us a foundation to shape our own destiny. Your son and eight daughters owe their strength, independence and spirit to you. Miss you everyday, love you forever.”

She also shared a series of throwback photos of her father posing for the camera with his family. This included one adorable photo of Tina with her Dad.

In June, Tina had joined the International Father’s Day celebrations by paying heartfelt tributes to three fathers, who shaped her life in one way or the other. She had written, “To the fathers who have shaped my life, and that of my sons. Thank you for all the care and nurture, insight and inspiration, patience and perseverance. Your love lights the way.”

Tina has always said that her Dad had left a strong influence on her personality. Speaking to Simi Garewal in a TV interview many years ago, Tina had said, “I remember when I was young, my father told me to be a strong individual. He always said that ‘you should do what you believe and go by your gut feeling. Never take anybody’s obligation in life , never.’ And till date, as long as I can remember, I’ve never done that.”

Last month, Tina Ambani had written a heartfelt note for Shloka Mehta and shared an unseen photo of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law on her birthday. Tina’s note came even though Mukesh and Nita Ambani stayed away from indulging in pomp and show as was evident last year.