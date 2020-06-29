“You are a really brave sister”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister bids emotional farewell with ‘a final love’; Karan Johar extends social media break after actor’s suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has bid an emotional farewell to the Kai Po Che star with ‘a final love’ as the family held a special prayers meet at their home in Patna. Shweta Singh Kirti’s gut-wrenching tribute has left Sushant’s fans teary-eyed. This came amidst Karan Johar extending his break from social media after Sushant’s tragic death on 14 June.

Shweta shared a photo of the prayers meet as she wrote, “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are…. we will always love you for eternity. ❤️” She concluded her post with hashtag #SushantSinghRajput. In the photo, Shweta can be seen seated along with her father KK Singh.

No sooner did Shweta post the photo of the prayers meet, it went viral clocking more than 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments from the late actor’s fans. One wrote, “You are truly an amazing sister! So much peace and purity in one frame. Our bright young star will forever live in millions of hearts!” Another commented, ” My heart has been breaking for your family. Continued prayers. He is loved.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who faced the most brutal attack from fans after Sushant’s death, has continued to remain absent from social media. The last time he posted anything on Twitter or Instagram was on 14 June, when he paid tribute to Sushant.

In one of his tributes, the celebrated filmmaker had blamed himself for not being in touch with Sushant for more than a year. Fans had brutally attacked him with more than six lakh users unfollowing him on Instagram as they blamed the prevalent phenomenon of nepotism for Sushant’s depression.

Faced with unprecedented outrage, Karan Johar stunned everyone by unfollowing almost all Bollywood celebrities that he used to follow on the microblogging site until Sushant’s death. He’s currently following only eight people on Twitter. They include three Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, one politician- Prime Minister Narendra Modi- and remaining accounts belong to his production house, Dharma Productions.