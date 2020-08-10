The internet has exploded with memes and jokes after media reports claimed that Ramdev-promoted Patanjali has joined the race to replace Vivo in claiming the title sponsorship of this year’s IPL competition, to be held in UAE from 19 September. This was after the news agency PTI quoted Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala as saying that Patanjali was seriously considering securing the title sponsorship of the next edition of the IPL.

“This is for Vocal For Local and making one Indian brand as global, this is the right platform. We are considering into that perspective,” Tijarawala was quoted as saying.

No sooner did the news of Patanjali entering the race for the title sponsorship become public, Twitter exploded with memes and jokes with many predicting new additions to this year’s IPL games such as mandatory drinking of cow urine and yoga classes for players.

#PatanjaliIPL – Yoga in the opening ceremony

– Chyawanprash as man-of-the-match prize…

– Gaumutra as drinks?

Vivo had earlier expressed its inability to continue its association with the IPL after the country’s right-wing brigade raised objections to the BCCI’s relationship with the Chinese mobile company. Vivo had signed a five-year deal to sponsor the IPL for close to Rs 2200 crore. The BCCI, whose joint secretary is Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, had decided to retain the Chinese company as a sponsor, but Vivo left everyone stunned by making a quick exit. The news of Vivo dumping the IPL came as a huge shock for the BCCI bosses as finding a suitable replacement in the time of a global pandemic at such a short notice seemed daunting.