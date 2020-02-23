Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani has been relentlessly trying to popularise sports in India. Her efforts have seen the emergence of several sporting talents at the international level, most notable of them being Jasprit Bumrah, who was spotted and groomed by Nita’s IPL team, the Mumbai Indians. On Sunday, Nita Ambani, who’s also the founding chairperson of the Football Sports Development Limited in India, took a moment to pose for a selfie with legendary Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly ahead of a crucial ISL match.

Sharing his selfie with India’s richest woman, Sourav Ganguly wrote, “All set for the play offs .. ISL .. #ATK.” Ganguly’s hashtag #ATK suggested that he took this selfie ahead of the Saturday’s match between Kolkata’s ATK (previously known as Atlético de Kolkata) and Bengaluru FC. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ganguly was seen sporting ATK’s official jersey, which is sponsored by Reliance Jio, while Nita Ambani was clad in a casual denim shirt. While fans loved Ganguly, popularly known as Dada, posing with one of the most influential women in India, some wondered if the former India captain would consider becoming the coach of Nita Ambani’s IPL team, the Mumbai Indians. One wrote, “Sir, will you become the coach of the Mumbai Indians?”

Nita, who’s also the patron and chairperson of the Indian Super League, on Saturday made an announcement of the venue for the final match of this year’s ISL.

Nita, according to news agency PTI, said that the final match would be held at 7:30 pm on 14 March at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in Goa’s Margao. She was quoted as saying, “Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that Goa loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city for the people of Goa.”

The JLN Stadium in Margao is also home ground for FC Goa, which has already secured a berth in the AFC Champions League 2021 group stage by finishing on top of the league of the ISL.