With Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Amitabh Bachchan in audience, Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya pays tribute to grandmother Jaya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were left spellbound by the performance of Aaradhya at her school’s annual day function. But, one person who would have found Aaradhya’s performance most touching was Jaya Bachchan as her granddaughter chose to showcase her dance performance to a Bengali song. Bengali is Jaya Bachchan’s mother tongue. While Aaradhya performed after giving a small speech, her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta sat in the front row of the audience. Also present alongside them were Nita Ambani’s to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan among others.

Fan pages of Bachchans on social media have shared several video clips and photos of Aaradhya’s school performance. Aaradhya started her performance with a powerful speech on women empowerment. Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to write, “.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA ..”

Soon after her powerful speech, Aaradhya dance to a Bengali song.

Earlier, Shloka Mehta and husband Akash Ambani were seen rushing to their family-run school. Dressed in a blue checkered shirt and black ripped jeans Akash looked relaxed as he walked into the premises of the school run by his erstwhile Mother Nita Ambani. With Shloka Mehta in tow dressed casually in black cropped trousers, ballerinas and a flounced white shirt.

Aaradhya studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Nita Ambani is the chairperson of the school. Also studying at the school is Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam.