“Why so beautiful?”: Shahid Kapoor’s rare public display of love for wife Mira Rajput on ‘frizzy nightmares to the hair of my dreams’ video

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has taken to social media to express rare public display of admiration for wife Mira Rajput’s beauty. This was after Mira shared a video of her masterclass on hair care.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “Hair and all that 💆🏻‍♀️ Part-1 ALL ABOUT MY HAIR. From frizzy nightmares to the hair of my dreams, this is my ‘hair story’. Stay tuned for the next video which has my favourite products, go-to tools and a very special hack!”

In another video, Mira shared tips that had stopped her hair fall and made her hair ‘shinier and silky.’ Mira said that she regularly used Bhringadi Hair Oil, adding that she had stopped using it in the night because Shahid hated its smell.

Reacting to her video, Shahid asked, “Why so beautiful. 😍” But even before Mira could respond, Shahid’s fans replied with one writing, “what’s not to love about her..she is so pretty😍” Another commented, “because she is your wife👰 Sir🤩” “awwwwwww, you guys are the best couple everrrrrrr!!,” commented another fan.

Mira was recently in the news for wrong reasons as many accused her of mocking a serious mental disorder in her Instagram post. This was after Mira wore a new shirt and likened it to ‘split personality’ because of its two different colours. Enraged by Mira’s alleged flippancy, fans began to incessantly troll her with some advising her to receive ‘proper education rather than marrying a celebrity.’