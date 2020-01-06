Why KBC host Amitabh Bachchan must learn from co-star Alia Bhatt in condemning JNU violence

KBC host Amitabh Bachchan may have justified his refusal to comment on the ongoing political crises in India, but not Alia Bhatt, who took to her social media page to condemn the violence on the JNU campus. Hours after masked criminals sensationally entered the JNU campus to carry out a carnage, Alia wrote, “Everyday is disturbing. What’s going on???????”

In her subsequent post, Alia said that it was time to ‘strongly oppose any ideology that seeks to divide, oppress and promote violence.’ She said, “When students, teachers and peaceful civilians become victims of physical assault on an ongoing basis, it is time to stop pretending that all is fine.

“We must look truth in the eye and acknowledge that we are a house at war with itself. We, the people, of this country no matter how diff our ideologies, must find a human solution to all of our complex problems, and reinforce the peaceful and inclusive ideals upon which this country was built.”

The Raazi actor joined the host of Bollywood celebrities to criticise the Hindutva gang for their role in carrying out unspeakable violence on the campus of one of India’s most reputed institutions.

Her comments were in sharp contrast with the silence maintained by bigger names from Bollywood such as Amitabh Bachchan, who has refused to break his silence on the recent police brutality inside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University. In a cryptic tweet, he had justified his silence. This has made him a target of incessant attacks from social media users and members from his own fraternity.

On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra, which also features her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.