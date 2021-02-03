“Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?”: Rahul Gandhi tweets after Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, Mia Khalifa extend support to farmers’ protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched an attack asking why so many dictators had names that began with an ‘M.’ Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress MP asked, “Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M?” Gandhi’s tweet seemingly implying that PM Modi was a dictator came hours after several high-lying international names extended their support to the farmers’ protest. They included pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ Meena Harris and former porn star Mia Khalifa.

Gandhi wrote, “Marcos, Mussolini, Milošević, Mubarak, Mobutu, Musharraf, Micombero.”

Why do so many dictators have names that begin with M ? Marcos

Mussolini

Milošević

Mubarak

Mobutu

Musharraf

Micombero — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2021

Earlier, Rihanna had shared a news article on the internet ban by the Indian government to quell the farmers’ protest to ask, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” Moments later, Hollywood actor Amanda Cerny too had taken to Instagram to declare, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. ❤️ #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown.”

Greta too had written on Twitter, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Meena Harris, whose aunt Kamala Harris recently became the first black-Asian woman to become the Vice President of the US, wrote on Twitter, “Militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or anyplace else. It can only be stopped if people wake up to the reality that FASCIST DICTATORS aren’t going anywhere. Not unless: 1) we organize and 2) THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES FOR THE CAPITOL ATTACK.”

Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa too has raised her voice against the ‘human rights violations’ in India. She wrote, “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.” Her subsequent tweet read, ““Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest.”