Who did you call traitor?; Frightened Sambit Patra almost gets ‘beaten up’ by guest on show hosted by poor man’s Arnab Goswami

BJP’s Sambit Patra is known for making controversial comments while appearing on pro-BJP TV channels to fly the flag for his party. But, Patra was almost thrashed on LIVE TV by a panelist after the BJP spokesperson allegedly called him a ‘traitor.’ The video of Patra facing the heat on a TV show hosted by an anchor often deemed as poor man’s Arnab Goswami has now gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a guest is seen charging towards Patra as he asks, “Gaddar kisko bola? (Who did you call a traitor?). No, No, who did you call a traitor?”

Fearing physical violence on his show, poor man’s Arnab Goswami intervenes and asks Patra to not call anyone a traitor. A visibly frightened Patra is seen making desperate comments to wriggle himself out of the alarming situation. He says, “You want to beat me up. Please thrash me. Please hit me. I am ready.”

The panelist, meanwhile, asks the anchor to persuade Patra to apologise for his ‘traitor’ jibe. He turns to the anchor and asks, “Will you allow him to call me a traitor?” The anchor responds, “No, No. The traitor is a bad word.”

This is not the first time that the guest in question has had a heated exchange with Patra during TV debates. In one of the TV programmes, he had referred Sambit Patra as Achambhit (Suprised) Patra, who was merely a bug from Nagpur, where the RSS is headquartered.

Earlier this week, Sambit Patra had posted an edited video of a Muslim man accusing him of chanting Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

क्या कोई मेरे लिए इस विडीओ की सत्यता की जाँच कर सकता है?

Social Media में लोगों का कहना है यह व्यक्ति कांग्रेस का नेता नसीम खान है जो पाकिस्तान ज़िंदाबाद के नारे लगा रहा है और मोदी जी को challenge कर रहा है ..

Please run a fact check on this friends ..do let me know .. pic.twitter.com/7SyM2dkE4V — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 7, 2020

In the original video, the Muslim man in question was referring to the Pakistan Zindabad slogan chanted by Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar.