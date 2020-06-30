“When you take 3 lines of namak thinking its cocaine”: Netizens explode on Arnab Goswami’s hysterical rant over TikTok ban; Kavita Kaushik, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star slam anchor for antics

Arnab Goswami’s hysterical monologue after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok amidst border tension in eastern Ladakh has prompted many to wonder if the controversial anchor was high on cocaine. Others mocked him by calling him a ‘real TikTok star.’ This came weeks after actors Kavita Kaushik and Kubbra Sait, Saif Ali Khan’s co-star, slammed the controversial anchor for shenanigans.

Reacting to the Indian government’s ban on 59 mobile apps with a Chinese connection, Goswami had turned hysterical as he declared that this was a naya Bharat (New India) that China was dealing with.

In his inimitable style, Goswami thundered, “Suddenness. The sheer suddenness of the move. The unexpected nature of the move. The unpredictability of the move. The fact that there was no warning to the Chinese. They don’t know what hit them. Now the Chinese will know that when we want to act we shall act as we wish without warning. We shall move stealth and attack when necessary.”

The short clip of Goswami’s animated rant went viral in no time with netizens casting aspersions on his mental state, prompting the controversial to become an object of widespread ridicule.

At this point it is difficult to tell whether something is parody or real pic.twitter.com/oTc0eyOoin — dorku (@Dorkstar) June 29, 2020

One user wrote sarcastically, “Arnab is a parody account of Arnab.” Another user wrote on Twitter, “Arnab is a real Tiktok star.” “Going by Arnab’s emotions, the army can return home. We have defeated china. We have destroyed their economy. We have WON guys!,” commented another user.

There were some who were even more brutal in their response. One commented, “When you take 3 lines of namak thinking its cocaine.” “See what overdosing of caffeine can do,” wrote another Twitterati.

Arnab Goswami has become a topic of constant ridicule in recent weeks particularly after several criminal cases were filed against him. Earlier, several celebrities including FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actress Kubbra Sait had slammed Goswami for his shenanigans in the recent days leading to his interrogation by the Mumbai Police.