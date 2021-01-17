“When will traitor Arnab Goswami be arrested?”: Youth Congress launches extraordinary social media campaign after WhatsApp chat leak on Pulwama, Balakot airstrikes

The youth wing of the Congress party has launched an unprecedented social media campaign demanding the arrest of Arnab Goswami after stunning revelations in the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between the Republic TV founder and ex-CEO of BARC, Partho Dasgupta. The Youth Congress has trended hashtag #AntiNationalBJPArnab after Goswami was seen allegedly rejoicing on the terror attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama in February last year. Another leaked WhatsApp chat had shown him predict the Balakot airstrikes three days after the Indian Air Force military jets carried out the attack deep inside the Pakistani territory.

This has prompted the Congress to ask the BJP-led government at the Centre how the Republic TV founder was aware of a secret military operation days in advance. The Congress has also accused both the BJP and Goswami of using the Pulwama attack to boost their TRP and electoral chances respectively.

The central theme of the social media blitzkrieg was that both Goswami and the BJP were celebrating the martyrdom of 40-plus Indian soldiers.

One social media post by the Congress read, “If the biggest regime propagandist is caught red-handed manipulating the public institutions for TRP, plays with our NAT security and rejoices the killing of our brave soldiers, what does it say about the regime that makes him its mascot? #AntiNationalBJPArnab”

Here are some more images from the Congress social media campaign against Goswami and the BJP.