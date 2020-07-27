“When will this distance end?”: Archana Puran Singh reveals how COVID-19 pandemic forced her to stop greeting The Kapil Sharma Show producer with hug

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show recently received an unexpected compliment from her producer, who felt that everyone should follow the comedy show judge to steer clear of coronavirus. Archana also revealed how she had been forced to not hug her producer as she would often do to greet her producer, Rishi Negi, before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in India.

In her latest video, Archana was asked by Negi, “Ma’am, will you be driving on your own? When Archana answered in affirmative, Negi said, “Very good.” Archana said jokingly, “See, how dedicated I am.”

Negi said that if everyone followed Archana and drove their own vehicles, then it will ‘really help’ fight the spread of coronavirus. Archana revealed that she was not in touch with anybody. “From my house till here, I’ve had no human contact.” Rishi commented, “Very impressive…I am very impressed. Everybody should follow what you’ve been doing.”

Archana later revealed how she always greeted her producer with a hug but the fear of COVID-19 was forcing both of them to maintain social distancing. She said, “When will this distance end?”

The veteran actress also expressed her satisfaction with the safety precautions undertaken by the production staff on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “Vanity van vanities #TKSS. Trying to find our feet in the new normal.” She also thanked her designer friend for gifting her a ‘monogrammed mask.’

The shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show has resumed after a long gap of four months due to the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus. Archana, whose off-the-cuff videos during the lockdown gave her a new identity and took her social media fame to a new height, had shared a behind-the-scene video recently. However, the affable actress had to abruptly end the video after the comedy show’s director Bharat Kukreti raised objections.

The first guest of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to be Sonu Sood, who has earned plaudits for helping stranded migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown.