When Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor left Rishi Kapoor stunned on The Kapil Sharma Show with revelation; got medal for ‘world’s best wife’

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor’s tragic death last week left both his fans Bollywood celebrities shocked. Not many would remember that the 67-year-old actor, also Ranbir Kapoor’s father, had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife Neetu Kapoor in 2017. While on the Sony TV’s comedy show, Neetu Kapoor had left Rishi Kapoor stunned by revealing that she edited a lot of content from the actor’s autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

Neetu had told Kapil, “You know Rishi Kapoor. He doesn’t think while writing. You must have been seen him on Twitter. So, I decided to let him complete the book, and then I sat down on editing. I edited a lot of stuff.”

Hearing this, Rishi Kapoor had looked stunned as if he was not aware of this fact. He had said, “There was nothing in the book that you needed to edit.” The conversation soon turned jovial as Rishi Kapoor handed a medal to Neetu Kapoor for being the world’s best wife.

Rishi often courted controversies for his blunt tweet. When asked by Kapil, the actor had said, “I don’t do it deliberately. First of all, you must know why you exist on Twitter. I tweet for fun, to interact with my fans, even for interaction with trolls, who are not my well-wishers. I particularly make an effort to catch them (trolls) by their horns. I don’t leave them easily.”

Kapil had said that he was scared of Rishi Kapoor and, therefore, had chosen to call Neetu instead of the legendary actor to invite them on his show. This had prompted Neetu to asked, “Why are you so scared of Rishi Kapoor. Let me tell you a secret. If Rishi is speaking to you with a raised voice, you raise your voice even more. That’s what I do to him.”

Rishi passed away on Thursday after battling cancer for two years. The news of his death was confirmed by Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor. Later, the family had also issued an official statement revealing for the first time that the actor was suffering from leukemia, commonly known as blood cancer.