When Akash and Isha Ambani married Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal respectively, their wedding functions had caught plenty of attention with who’s whos from global business, sports, entertainment and politics attending the parties. This was expected from Asia’s richest family. However, despite their access to enormous wealth, Mukesh and Nita Ambani appear to have always strived to ensure that their children were given a humble upbringing during their growing up period. A testament to this an old interview by Nita, given to a magazine, where she had revealed how she gave just Rs 5 in pocket money to her three children every week.

She had told iDiva magazine in 2011, “When my kids were still young, I’d give them Rs 5 each every Friday to spend in the school canteen. One day, my youngest, Anant, came running into my bedroom and demanded he be given Rs 10 instead.”

According to Nita Ambani, when she questioned Anant why he needed to be given Rs 10 in pocket money, he said that his friends in school laughed ‘whenever they saw him take out a five-rupee coin.’ Anant’s friends told him, “Ambani hai ya bhikari!”. This made both Mukesh and Nita ‘crack up.’

In the same interview, Nita had was told that she will never have children. By her own admission, the news had left her devastated because she had longed to become a mother right from her school days.

Opening up about her traumatic experience, Nita Ambani had said, “Becoming a mother. A few years after I got married, I was told by the doctors that I would never have children. Even when I was in school, I would write long, copious essays titled, ‘When I’ll be a mother…’ Here I was at the age of 23 being told that I would never conceive. I was shattered. However, with the help of Dr Firuza Parikh, who is one of my closest friends, I first conceived my twins!”

While Isha got married to Anand in December 2018, her twin brother Akash tied the knot with Shloka in March last year. Both Akash and Shloka will be marking their first wedding anniversary this month.

