When Kapil Sharma was caught making stunning revelation in Archana Puran Singh’s video on how he invented Sunil Grover’s character of Rinku Bhabhi

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma were arguably the most loved comedians on Indian TV until their association abruptly ended following their mid-air fight while returning from Australia. Not only did that fight end their friendship, but that also became a big reason for Sony TV to take the programme off-air pushing Kapil into a state of depression. He fought his bad times brilliantly and returned to launch The Kapil Sharma Show in a new avatar but Sunil Grover was no longer a part of his show. He was replaced by Krushna Abhishek, who plays the character of a Sapna beautician. Months after Sunil and Kapil went separate ways, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show sensationally revealed how he chose the character of Rinku Bhabhi played by his former friend on his show. This was revealed in a video shared by Archana Puran Singh.

In one of the episodes, Kapil introduced his domestic help Rajan to his guests, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. To which Ayushmann said, “Did you know that Rajan used to first work at my place.” Kapil replied, “Yes, and he came to my place after he (Ayushmaan) did not pay him his salary.”

Ayushmaan informed that Kapil’s domestic help had sent him a voice message to him on WhatsApp. According to Archana, the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show was taking a break to fix a wardrobe malfunction of Bhumi Pednekar.

Then came the biggest revelation by Kapil Sharma on how he had created the Rinku Bhabhi character played by Sunil Grover in the show’s previous avatar. He said, “You remember the Rinku Bhabhi’s character played by Sunil Grover?” Then mimicking Sunil Grover, Kapil said, “Hamare husband ham se pyaar nahi karte. (My husband does not love me ).” This was the line Sunil often uttered when he worked alongside Kapil.

Kapil continued, “His (Rajan’s) wife’s name was Rinku Devi. So, we named our character Rinku.”

Archana’s video diaries have become a rage with fans loving the raw videos posted by her with as much interest as they enjoy The Kapil Sharma Show. Last week, a video of Archana making her way back home in Madh Island by taking a boat had trended on the internet. In the video, the famous Bollywood actress had proven Kapil’s allegations on crocodile wrong.

In another recent video, she had pulled off perfect revenge on co-star Krushna Abhishek when she joked, “See. Krushna has been caught working as a dress man in my vanity van.”

Both Kapil and Sunil were involved in a mid-air brawl while returning from Australia in 2017. Speaking to Janta Ka Reporter, Sunil had said that ‘enough was enough’ and it was time to take a stand against Kapil’s repeated bad behaviour. His walking out of the show had led to a significant drop in the TRP of his show. Soon the show was taken off air, forcing Kapil to go into a depression of sorts.

" "