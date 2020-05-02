When Irrfan Khan left everyone including Navjot Sidhu in splits by ‘threatening’ to strangulate Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show for comedian’s controversial tweet against BMC

Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan passed away last week after battling cancer for two years at the age of 53. His tragic death left Bollywood stunned as his millions of fans paid him rich tribute for his extraordinary contribution to the entertainment industry. Kapil Sharma was one of the very few stars, who attended the veteran actor’s last rites. Not many would know that Irrfan had once teased The Kapil Sharma Show host by threatening to strangulate him for causing trouble in his life by his controversial tweet.

When asked about hsi family’s well-being, Irrfan had said, “Yaar, my family is fine but if you talk about my house, I will strangulate you.” This left everyone including Navjot Singh Sidhu in splits. Then addressing Sidhu, Irrfan said, “Paji, I bought a house. Then I learnt that Kapil stays in the same building. I was very happy that being an elder brother Kapil will visit me from time to time. I didn’t know that he is so powerful that he will ruin my life by a single tweet. And our media is also so ‘responsible’ that they are making me suffer for the crime committed by him (Kapil). It is as if only Kapil and I stay in that building, no one else lives there.”

Irrfan asked Kapil why he was invisible since he had not seen him once even though both lived in the same building. Kapil replied that he was embroiled into legal wrangles even before he could enter his house. Irrfan had jokingly asked him if he ever felt bad for causing trouble to him by his controversial tweet.

Irrfan once again raked up the issue of Kapil’s tweet during the conversation when the comedian told him that children these days did not get a beating as was the case when he was growing up. To which Irrfan once again teased Kapil as he said, “I almost got (thrashed) because of your tweet.” This once again left the audience in splits.

Irrfan continued, “I had never realised your real power. I was aware of your talent as a comedian and the strength of my friendship with you. But never realised that you can wreak havoc in my life with just one tweet.”

The comedian in September 2016 had kicked up a controversy by alleging in a tweet that he had been asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by an official from the BMC for the construction of his premises in Versova, suburban Andheri. He had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet.

“I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay Rs 5 lakhs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi (sic),” Kapil had said in his tweet.

Later, he was accused of destroying mangroves in the area with an illegal structure. The BMC had sent notices to many other residents including Irrfan.

Irrfan was diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for the ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.

Kapil was one of the very few celebrities from Bollywood who braved the COVID-19 lockdown to attend his funeral in Mumbai. He had also written an emotional note on Irrfan’s death.