“What nonsense are you doing?”: Man left embarrassed by woman’s advancement during zoom call; industrialists Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka take potshots

Hours after ‘Shweta your mic is on’ became a huge trend on the internet, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka have shared another video of a zoom call going horribly wrong. In the new video, a man was left embarrassed presumably by his wife, who could not resist her temptation to express her love during the LIVE session, prompting the man to mutter, “what nonsense are you doing?”

The man faced embarrassment during his LIVE zoom call when he was busy discussing the nuances of the country’s GDP as he said, ‘Also, caters to the GDP in a big way. But the fifty percent of our GDP…” Even before he could complete his sentence, a woman, presumably his wife, appeared from nowhere to lean towards him with an intention to kiss him.

Left red-faced, the man said, “(Camera) on hai pagal (it’s on silly).” He continued, “What nonsense are you doing? The camera is on.”

Sharing the video, Goenka tweeted, “Zoom call …..so funny.” Mahindra said, “Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness!”

Netizens, however, appeared divided in their opinions with some expressing their displeasure on the man’s video being shared on a public platform. One wrote, “His privacy has been invaded big time. What is the point in embarrassing him in front of whole tweeter community. This is violation of worst order and in poor taste. Should be brought down. His children would be embarrassed in school.” Another user disagreed as he wrote, “It’s full of love … hence it’s lovely & loveable zoom call….”

One user felt that ‘for both of them it might be a Boom call if they are not a family’ hinting at an extramarital affair.

The latest viral video has surfaced hours after netizens fervently discussed the embarrassment faced by one college girl, identified as Shweta, after she shared her friend’s sex details during an online zoom class. Little did she realise that her mic was on when she shared intimate sex details of one of her friends, identified as Pandit, on a phone call.