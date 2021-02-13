“What a profound loss to sound”: Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani mourns Rupert Neve’s death

Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani has expressed his profound sadness on the tragic death of British electronics engineer and entrepreneur, Rupert Neve. Vishal took to social media to say that Neve’s death was a ‘profound loss to sound, to music, to technology, to innovation and to humankind.’



Vishal, himself a celebrated Indian musician, wrote, “#RupertNeve ‘s genius has probably touched ALL your lives, and most of you don’t even know it. What a profound loss to sound, to music, to technology, to innovation and to humankind.”

#RupertNeve ‘s genius has probably touched ALL your lives, and most of you don’t even know it. What a profound loss to sound, to music, to technology, to innovation and to humankind. https://t.co/LTKUIRvwCH — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 13, 2021

The news of Neve’s death was reported by the iconic engineer’s company, which said, “It is with great sadness that we announce that Rupert Neve has died.”

One user from Germany wrote, “Rupert Neve, the inventor of the Neve console died today. In the Mogwai stream that some of you are watching soon, Dave Fridmann is sitting behind one of the famous Neve desks. They’re amazing. RIP big man.” Another fan wrote, “R.I.P Rupert Neve. A legend that will be forever remembered.”

According to the official website of Neve’s company, the famous sound engineer had volunteered to serve the British monarch and his country to fight World War II at the age of seventeen.

He joined a convoy sailing very slowly for England, where he served in the Royal Signals. “Civvy street saw him in the West Country of England using a small legacy from his Grandmother to buy a Van which was an ex-US army Dodge ambulance. He set about building and installing equipment to convert it into a mobile recording and public address control room. He recorded choirs, amateur operatic societies, music festivals and public events on 78 RPM lacquer disks (before the days of tape) where there are no second chances,” his website wrote.