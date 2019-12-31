Weeks after insulting Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar issues stunning apology, terms 2019 ‘worst year’ as commentator

Days after insulting noted commentator Harsha Bhogle during a live broadcast, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has sensationally apologised for his ‘indecent’ behaviour. Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo that 2019 was the worst year for him as a commentator and cricket analyst.

He said, “Now I want to get very serious about this. One thing I pride myself on is being professional and with that particular comment, it was me losing control and I was unprofessional, I was wrong and something I regret. It was wrong of me. So that’s what bothers me that I let the motion get better off me. So mostly being unprofessional and to an extent indecent as well.”

Manjrekar added, “It was wrong and I say that because it was unprofessional. The first thing that I did was I apologised to the producer I was working for. It was wrong.”

He was asked if he will hold the opinions of non-cricketer in decent regard. To which Manjrekar said, “People who’ve read my book know that I’ve actually made a plea for production companies to have good commentators. It doesn’t matter whether they’ve played cricket or not. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have people like Tony Cozier.”

Manjrekar had to face the wrath of cricket fans on social media in November for publicly insulting renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. The incident took place during the India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test match, which the hosts went on to win by an innings and 46 runs.

Manjrekar had questioned the cricketing wisdom of Harsha Bhogle since, according to him, the latter had not played any professional cricket. Several journalists and experts had demanded a ban on Manjrekar for his rude behaviour.