Weeks after entering the Bigg Boss house to support his sister Arti Singh, Krushna Abhishek stunned everyone including host Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show when he told his guest Saif Ali Khan that he wanted to quit Sony TV’s popular show to work for Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband. Saif was on The Kapil Sharma Show with Tabu and Alaia Furniturewalla to promote their latest release Jawaani Jaaneman.

Krushna Abhishek, who plays the character of beautician Sapna on the show, bluntly asked Saif, “Can I get the job of Taimur’s nanny? I am serious. Have you hired a nanny (for Taimur)?” Saif replied, “Yes, we have.” Krushna Abhishek said, “The nanny will be looking after Taimur. I am prepared to take care of his papa too.”

Krushna did not stop here. He asked Saif to get him hitched with a Nawab if he was unable to hire him as his son’s nanny. Of course, Krushna was teasing Saif by cracking jokes on Taimur’s nanny, but this wasn’t the first time that Saif’s celebrity son was dragged into a conversation on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna had joined Kapil after Sunil Grover quit the show following a mid-air brawl between the two friends. His character Sapna has become a rage amongst the show’s millions of fans across the world.

Earlier when Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived on the show to promote her film Good Newwz also starring Akshay Kumar, comedian Kiku Sharda had teased her by advising that she must never disobey her nanny since this will become Nainital. He had said, “Never disobey her words (us ki baat mat taaliye ga). Otherwise, it will become Naini-Taal.”

Last year in May, the internet had exploded over reports of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor stealing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nanny for their son Zain Kapoor. However, as it emerged, there was no truth to those reports.