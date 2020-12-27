“We will not let Kangana Ranaut’s films screen in Punjab”: Angry farmers lash out at pro-BJP actor

Angry farmers, protesting at the Singhu border near Delhi, have lashed out at pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut saying that they will not let her films screen in Punjab. Kangana had recently mocked two elderly women namely Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh and Mahinder Kaur of Punjab, accusing them of accepting Rs 100 to take part in the farmers’ protests.

The Queen actor was later engaged in a Twitter spat with actor Diljit Dosanjh, who had taken exception to Kangana casting aspersion on two elderly ladies by questioning their integrity. Diljit had become a hero for shutting up the controversial actor, known for her communally-divisive social media posts.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders near Delhi demanding the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws passed by the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.