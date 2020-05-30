“We love you Papa”: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor; Neetu Kapoor writes, ‘Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye’; calls Shloka Mehta and family ‘guardian anegls’

Late Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has penned a moving note while remembering her legendary father one month after his tragic death. Riddhima, who could not be physically present during her Da’s last moments due to the nationwide lockdown, wrote, “We love you papa.” Her mother Neetu Kapoor too wrote emotional notes days after calling Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and other Ambani family members ‘guardian angels.’

Riddhima wrote on her Instagram page, ” A Great Soul by Maya Angelou

“A great soul

serves everyone

all the time.

A great soul

never dies.

It brings us together

again and again.” We love you Papa.”

Riddhima’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, too took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo of herself with her husband as she wrote, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye

Cheerio, here I go on my way

With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye

Give me a smile, I can keep for a while

In my heart while I’m away.”

Soni Razdan, whose daughter Alia Bhatt is reportedly dating Neetu Kapoor’s Ranbir Kapoor, commented, “So lovely.” Sussanne Khan commented, “Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story.” Ekta Kapoor wrote, “True love beyond life ! And mortal things like that.”

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a throwback photo of her family together with a caption that read, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is.” In the photo, Rishi Kapoor could be seen posing for the camera with son Ranbir, wife Neetu and daughter Riddhima and her daughter.

Days after Rishi Kapoor’s tragic death, Neetu had taken to social media to write a profound note to thanks India’s richest family for their help during her husband’s cancer treatment. She thanked every member of the Ambani family namely Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, sons Akash and Anant Ambani, daughter Isha and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta by calling ‘guardian angels.’ Mukesh and Nita Ambani had travelled to New York to meet Rishi Kapoor when he was staying in the US for his cancer treatment.

Rishi Kapoor died at a Mumbai hospital on 30 April after battling cancer for two years. He was being treated for leukaemia as revealed his brother Randhir Kapoor. Anil Ambani was one of the celebrities to attend the veteran actor’s funeral on Thursday afternoon.