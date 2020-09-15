Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has grown accustomed to facing cruel jibes from her co-stars on the popular Sony TV comedy programme every weekend. But, she recently found herself at the receiving end when Bharti Singh decided to disguise herself as a village lady Phulwaa and declared the spot boy Sagar her husband as the latter sanitised Archana’s chair.

Covering herself in a shawl, Bharti posed herself as a poor woman as she told Archana, “Madam, my husband is cleaning your chair. I am Phulwaa and he’s Sagar.”

Sharing the hilarious video, Archana wrote, “@bharti.laughterqueen ne abhi abhi shoot par ye chhota sa drama kar diya🙈😂 jab mera Spotboy Dinesh meri kursi sanitize karne ka video le raha tha. Featuring Bharti as Phulwaa and agyaat masked sanitizer as her proclaimed husband Sagar.”

As expected, Bharti’s cute roleplay left Archana’s fans in splits though there were many, who advised her to exercise caution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Others warned him of the side-effects of sanitisers. Responding to one fan, Archana wrote, “true. But without sanitizing we face the danger of Covid… we have to choose between the devil and the deep sea. These are the hazards of working in the current circumstances 🙏 😊 but we try to minimize it as much a possible.”

Archana and Bharti left their fans in splits recently when both conspired to steal Sony TV’s mobile phone during The Kapil Sharma Show. This was after Archana shared a video where she was seen gifting mobile phones to her two domestic help namely Bhagyashree and Raj.

Reacting to her video, Bharti had said that even she wanted one mobile phone. To which Archana had suggested that Bharti could keep the sponsor’s mobile phone, which is given to her to take Kapil Sharma’s photo with the show’s guests. Archana had said that she will tell the makers of the show that the mobile phone had been misplaced.