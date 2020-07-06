“We can’t plan our birth and death”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi pours heart out as Dil Bechara’s trailer leaves fans in tears

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi has poured her heart out in an emotional note as Dil Bechara’s trailer was released on Monday. The trailer left the late actor’s fans in tears as Sanjana wrote, “We miss you so much Sushant. Thank you, for your love.”

In her subsequent tweet, Sanjana wrote, “Here’s presenting to you, our labour of love. The #DilBecharaTrailer is out NOW! He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered.”

The trailer starts with a very lively and happy Sushant on the floor of a basketball court dancing his way into the lives of the dumbstruck audience, who have already been numbed by the untimely death of the skilled actor. A reference to the ek tha raja..ek thi rani..dono mar gaye khatam kahani..pierces the heart. These lines are again repeated by Sushant. To then again hear the same words in Sushant’s voice feels eerie.

In Sushant’s case, although his life is over, his story continues to live in the form of his impeccable performances – in the field of art and craft.

A story of Sushant providing an emotional balm in the form of love and support to a terminally-ill girl is a wry twist of fate on his own life situation. Where the tables are turned on the actor and he goes on to take matters into his hands resulting in catastrophe. The line ‘LOVE makes everything OK’ couldn’t unfortunately heal his own wounds or miseries. The irony of all this hits hard leading to quite an uncomfortable viewing.

At one place, Sushant is heard saying, “Janm kab Lena Hai Or Marna kab hai, hum decide nahi Kar Sakte. Par kaise Jeena Hai, Vo hum Decide Kar Sakte Hain. (We can’t plan our birth and death but, we definitely have control over how to live our life.)”

This is definitely a film that one will not be able to watch without being teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, the film’s director, Mukesh Chhabra issued a passionate appeal to fans to watch the trailer. He wrote, “Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It’s over to you now,”

He concluded, “For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I’m glad it’s free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts.”

Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan and has music by AR Rahman.

Sushant’s body was found hanging inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.