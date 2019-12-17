WATCH! With Nita Ambani in audience, Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani set stage on fire with Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

You have seen Nita Ambani dancing with daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta on several occasions. You’ve also seen Isha Ambani shaking a leg with sister-in-law Shloka on a few occasions. But, not too long ago, both Shloka and Isha set the stage on fire in Mumbai as the two glamorous Ambani ladies danced with their respective husbands to a track from Main Hoon Naa starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. In the viral video, Isha is seen dancing with her husband Anand Piramal, while Akash is seen matching the steps of his lovely wife Shloka in a cute dance performance. What made the performance even more special was the presence of Nita Ambani in the audience.

The occasion was the wedding of Akash’s childhood friend Dheer, who got married to Ukranian filmmaker Daria. Dheer’s mother Chhaya Momaya is a known socialite in Mumbai’s party circle and is also a friend of Nita Ambani.

In the earlier video, shared by filmmaker Tanuj Garg, Nita and Shloka were seen competing with each other to a track from Kisna. However, this is the first time Isha and Anand too are seen joining the dance party during Dheer’s wedding.

While Nita had opted for a traditional red lehenga choli, Isha had chosen an embellished Anarkali. As for Shloka, her hot-pink choli had cowboy style tassels and a matching embellished lehenga.

Shloka and Akash got married in March this year, while Isha tied the knot with Anand in December last year. The Ambani daughter marked the first wedding anniversary on 12 December this year. Soon after her wedding, Anand’s parents had gifted Isha a posh bungalow in Worli with the sea-facing house’s being valued at Rs 450 crore.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta. She got married to Akash in March this year with the who’s who of global politics, entertainment, business, politics and sports attending their wedding. Akash and Shloka have been childhood friends.