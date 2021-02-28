The BJP has taken to social media to express its frustration after one of its tall leaders from Andhra Pradesh was beaten by a slipper during a LIVE TV debate. Angered by the public insults, the BJP social media footsoldiers trended hashtag #BoycottABNTV since the incident had taken place on the Telugu TV channel, ABN TV.

Sharing the video of the TV debate, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs in the Narendra Modi government, tweeted, “@ncbn’s @JaiTDP has stooped to a new low & its leaders have lost civility & decency. The ‘chappal’ attack on @BJP4Andhra leader @SVishnuReddy on a live TV debate is deplorable. Condemn the attack strongly. This new political culture of

@JaiTDP must be opposed by all.”

.@ncbn‘s @JaiTDP has stooped to a new low & its leaders have lost civility & decency. The ‘chappal’ attack on @BJP4Andhra leader @SVishnuReddy on a live TV debate is deplorable. Condemn the attack strongly. This new political culture of @JaiTDP must be opposed by all. https://t.co/ooFrrvRq7Y — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) February 24, 2021

In the viral video, BJP leader S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy was seen being beaten with a slipper by TDP leader and Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti leader K Srinivas on Tuesday night. What triggered the ugly attack on the BJP leader, who is also Vice-Chairman of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, enjoying the rank of a Union Minister of State, was adverse remarks passed by the BJP leader about the development of Amravati.

Srinivas warned him not to repeat his comments against the TDP, but Redyy said that he will repeat the ‘nonsense’ word 100 times.

The Andhra BJP took to Twitter to write, “The Andhra Pradesh state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to boycott ABN TV and Andhra Jyoti, which have been working as a Telugu Desam party pamphlet and in complete negation of media standards and moral values.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s social media warriors took to Twitter to trend #BoycottABNTV. One wrote, “I demand #BoycottABNTV for unethical and shameful journalism by ABN.” Another wrote, “So-called farmer leader attacked BJP Andhra leader @SVishnuReddy Ji in live TV debate.

@SvishnuReddy exposed the true colours of protesting farmers which elicited the wrath of the Farmer leader who then attacked him.

Shameful act. Strict action should be taken! #BoycottABNTV.” One BJP functionary tweeted, “I will give follow back to all who retweet it #BoycottABNTV.”