War between Bigg Boss and The Kapil Sharma Show as Siddharth Shukla called ‘jerk’ by Archana Puran Singh, Samir Soni questions ‘class’

As Big Boss entered its finale week, Siddharth Shukla has found himself under brutal attack from big names in the entertainment industry for his abusive and violent behaviour. The latest in the list is Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show as she launched an all-out attack against Siddharth, calling him a ‘jerk.’

It all started with former Bigg Boss contestant and noted actor Samir Soni expressing his displeasure through an Instagram post on how Siddharth has conducted himself all through the season. Samir wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of himself with Arti Singh, “Last week of #BiggBoss13 and I hope my sister @artisingh5 wins. I hate to say this, but it would be setting a TERRIBLE precedence if Sidharth wins. No show/game, can be above decency and class. In fact, the show is a test of maintaining your sanity and dignity in-spite of the provocations. If I had behaved, like he abused Arti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the show. #RespectWomen.”

Samir did not stop here. He continued while condemning Siddharth’s abusive and violent behaviour, “I’m sorry I’m singling out Sid and I don’t know who deserves the most , but I’m against anyone who behaves this way. I spent over hundred days in season 4 and there were hardly any abuses or physical aggression, it’s not that we didn’t feel like it, we just knew how to conduct ourselves on national TV.I sometimes wonder how many girls would be ok to be abused by their boyfriends or told to F-off just because he was upset(right or wrong). Sorry not the way I was raised.”

This evoked strong reactions from his fans most of whom agreed with him. But the most notable comment came from Archana, who’s currently the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show is broadcast on Colors TV’s rival channel Sony TV.

Calling Siddharth a ‘jerk,’ Archana wrote, “Way to go Samir! Totally in tandem with what you say. That Sid is a jerk. It would be shocking (and then not so shocking considering how channels choose their next cash cow) if he wins How he conducts himself is appalling. Can’t stand the guy.”

Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek is a lead cast on The Kapil Sharma Show.

It remains to be seen if Colors TV will indeed reward Siddharth for his violent and abusive behaviour by awarding him the winner’s trophy.