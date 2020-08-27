Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to welcome their first baby in January 2021, Indian captain shares wife’s photo with baby bump

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their first child to be born in January 2021.

The Indian skipper tweeted, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Kohli also shared the photo of Anushka with a baby bump.

Anushka too shared the same photo with an identical caption on Instagram, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wrote, “Congratulations you two.” Actress Alia Bhatt posted a series of heart emojis.

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. 

No sooner did Virat and Anushka share the news of the expected new arrival in their family, Twitterati began to trend #virushka.

