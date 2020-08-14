Voice of Salman Khan in early career, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19

Fans are praying for the health of SP Balasubrahmanyam after it merged that the legendary singer’s condition had become critical. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19. A statement by the MGM Healthcare hospital said that there had been ‘a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020.’

“In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored,” Indian Express quoted a statement from the hospital.

The legendary singer had taken to Facebook on 5 August to inform his fans how he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had complained of chest pain, adding that these symptoms were ‘nonsense’ to any singer. The singer had sounded quite well in the video.

No sooner did the news of Balasubrahmanyam’s worsening condition emerge, fans took to social media to pray for his speedy recovery..

The Magical voice behind Our Thalaivars earth shattering Intro songs is fighting for his life – let this #45YearsOfSuperStarRajini be the fullest prayer for his recovery #SPBalasubrahmanyam #PrayForSPB #Annaatthhe @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Olkj6h8F8K — Rajini💥Followers (@RajiniFollowers) August 14, 2020

So hoping that the great #SPBalasubrahmanyam recovers fully. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 14, 2020

Balasubrahmanyam was Salman Khan’s voice in the actor’s biggest blockbusters during his early career in Bollywood. Some of the biggest songs from Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun..! featuring Salman Khan in a lead role had Balasubramaniam lending his voice.