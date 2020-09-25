Voice of Salman Khan in early career, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies aged 74; tributes pour in

Voice of Salman Khan in early career, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away after almost two months of treatment. He was 74. His condition had deteriorated after testing positive for COVID-19.



Music maestro AR Rahman tweeted, “#ripspb …Devastated.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on.”

Salman Khan tweeted, “Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir… you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP.”

The legendary singer had taken to Facebook on 5 August to inform his fans how he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had complained of chest pain, adding that these symptoms were ‘nonsense’ to any singer. The singer had sounded quite well in the video.

Balasubrahmanyam was Salman Khan’s voice in the actor’s biggest blockbusters during his early career in Bollywood. Some of the biggest songs from Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun..! featuring Salman Khan in a lead role had Balasubrahmanyam lending his voice.

Salman had prayed for a speedy recovery for the legendary singer on Thursday as he wrote on Twitter, “Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir.”