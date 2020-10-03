Virat Kohli returned to form to score his maiden half-century of the IPL 2020 as he led his side Royal Challengers to an emphatic win against Rajasthan Royals.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals had scored 154-6 in 20 overs. Mahipal Lomror was the highest scorer for Rajasthan Royals as he made 47 in 39 balls including three sixes. Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer remained not out at 24 and 16 respectively. Jos Buttler made 22, while Robin Uthappa contributed with 17.

Chasing the target, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in trouble as Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli added 99 runs for the second wicket. The match also saw Kohli returning to form, scoring his maiden fifty in 41 balls. He remained unbeaten at 72 in 53 balls as he led the team to an 8-wicket win with five balls to spare.

Padikkal made 63 in 44 balls before getting out to Jofra Archer.

Reacting to his side’s win, Kohli said, “Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it’s very important to back that up. It was warm, but coming from Dubai, this felt better because of the breeze. It’s a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos that I love this game and hate it too; it’s something you need to understand bad form but when the team’s doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. When you start losing initially, the games start going quickly and suddenly you realise 8 games are gone and you don’t have points. We need to keep up the momentum. There wasn’t much to reveal to Devdutt and I told Simon this guy’s got serious talent – reach, and a great eye. And a left-hander, very clean shots You hardly feel he’s taking risks, you get that feeling rarely at this level. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he’s a smart guy and he understands the game well.”

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said, “We could have done a lot better. Didn’t get enough runs on the board, it was a good wicket. We couldn’t get a partnership together. Jofra bowled exceptionally, our leggies bowled well, but we didn’t have enough on the board. Our top 3 should be doing the job a lot more. The last two games it’s cost us. We bat quite deep, but our top 3 need to bat longer and get outselves into the innings. Lomror played nice under pressure and to get 155, we didn’t look like getting that many; he played a mature innings. Just a few areas which we’ve to work on and we’ll go back and look at those. It was very hot, you come back for a two and takes a bit longer to get your oxygen back.”

Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged Man Of The Match for his three-wicket haul.