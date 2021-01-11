Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma become parents of baby girl, Indian skipper seeks privacy from media

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday became the parents of a baby girl. Kohli took to social media to share the news of the new addition to his family.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we’ve been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives,” Kohli wrote.

The Indian skipper, who had left the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia midway to be with his wife, requested privacy from media.

According to some media reports, the new baby will be called Coronial since the baby was conceived the during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

Kohli’s former and current teammates have been congratulating him on becoming a father. Virendra Sehwag wrote, “Bahut bahut badhaai Virat!.” Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently got married, wrote.”Congratulations.”

It was in August last year when Kohli confirmed that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their first child to be born in January 2021. He had tweeted, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Kohli also shared a photo of Anushka with a baby bump. Anushka too shared the same photo with an identical caption on Instagram.

Both Kohli and Anushka had tied the knot in 2017 in Italy after the couple dated each other for several years.

Apart from Anushka and Kohli, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also set to welcome new addition to their family. Kareena, mother of Taimul Ali Khan, had announced her second pregnancy last year.