A viral video of popular Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla being arrested by the Mumbai Police has surfaced on YouTube and being fervently shared by the fans of the Colors TV’s reality show. In the video, a man is seen being taken into custody by the Mumbai Police. The video has evoked an angry response from the actor’s fans, who detected a conspiracy to malign him.



Viral Bollywood, which has in excess of 3 million subscribers on YouTube, shared the video with the headline, “VIRAL VIDEO – This is Sidharth Shukla? | Who Arrested by Mumbai Police | Bigg Boss 13.” From the headline, it appears that the incident captured in the video took place recently.

Siddharth was arrested in 2018 after he hit three vehicles and rammed his own car onto a divider in Mumbai leaving many injured. He was arrested under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before initiating their investigations.

However, the timing of posting this video when the Bigg Boss show is nearing its end and Siddharth is one of the top contenders to win the competition has evoked angry reactions from his fans. One fan wrote, “Even if it’s true not a big deal we watch him in the house nd he is the best on all aspects nd no comparison with any past or future (sic).” Another wrote, “reported this video for spam and misleading.” “This is only to target Sid we don’t know the exact situation. We some great actor who are prisoner but it doesn’t mean they are wrong. We r with Sid.”

Siddharth Shukla along with Asim Riaz have emerged as two contenders to win the reality show aired on Colors TV. The show is hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

Siddharth was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors TV. Incidentally, his rival in Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai was the lead actress in the serial.