Vintage Sabyasachi lehenga vs MasabaXRhea lavender lace lehenga: Nita Ambani’s ‘modern-day desi Disney princess’ Shloka Mehta in stiff competition with Isha Ambani

If you thought Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani set the temperature high with her mesmerising look in a vintage Sabyasachi lehenga, you hadn’t seen the latest fashion statement by Shloka Mehta. She has appeared to give a stiff competition to her sister-in-law by posing for the camera in a MasabaXRhea lavender lace lehenga.

Both Masaba Gupta, who is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta, and Rhea Kapoor, who’s the daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, took to Instagram to share Shloka’s latest fashion statement in the lehenga designed by the duo. Their identical caption read, “This makes me so happy! One of the nicest humans I’ve met lately, she’s basically the human form of a modern day desi Disney princess. Appropriately in the dreamiest #MasabaXRhea lavender lace lehenga.”

In the photo, the stunning daughter-in-law of Asia’s richest family posing for the camera by lowering her gaze as she flaunted her lavender lehenga with matching choli and dupatta. Being a daughter of a billionaire diamond merchant, she once again cxhose an exquisite diamond necklace with matching earrings and bangles.

Her latest photo came just after Isha flaunted her vintage Sabyasachi lehenga. Isha’s new glamourous photos were shared by celebrity stylist Amit Patel on Instagram. In the photos, Isha Ambani elegantly posed for the camera while dressed in vintage Sabyasachi lehenga and Sabyasachi jewellery. Her portrait had looked unbelievably perfect with Isha posing for the camera. The billionaire daughter Asia’s richest businessman appeared to be in love with this chic velvet rose pink peter pan collared zardozi embroidered blouse juxtaposed against the chikankari mint duppatta.

Recently, Shloka was seen matching steps with husband Akash to the beat of the Say Na Say Na track from Bluffmaste at the wedding function of Armaan Jain. Attired in her stunning multi-hued lehenga with a parrot green choli designed by Sabyasachi, Shloka did not appear to care much about her surroundings as she danced at the wedding party.

If she looked breathtakingly beautiful in her Sabyasachi lehenga choli for the wedding, the affable Ambani bahu had gone for her favourite Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga choli for the post-wedding sangeet ceremony. Her pistachio-green lehenga coupled with a matching colour butterfly-shaped choli was enough to raise the temperature. Shloka had not missed the opportunity to flaunt her floral diamond motifs. Shloka looked nothing less than a bride herself while posing for the camera with her gaze lowered.