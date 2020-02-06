Video of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta passionately dancing to a track from film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband Abhishek goes viral

A video of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta shaking a leg with husband Akash Ambani at the wedding function of Armaan Jain has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, both Shloka and Akash are seen showcasing their dance skills to a popular song from Bollywood film Bluffmaster starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband Abhishek and actress Priyanka Chopra.

While at the wedding function, Shloka also bumped into Akash’s uncle Anil Ambani, who’s the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani. In the photo shared by one of her fan pages, Akash and Shloka are seen sharing a smile with Anil Ambani.

In the viral dance video, Shloka is seen matching the steps of husband Akash on the beat of Say Na Say Na track from Bluffmaster. Attired in her stunning multi-hued lehenga with a parrot green choli designed by Sabyasachi, Shloka did not appear to care much about her surroundings as she danced at the wedding party.

If Shloka looked breathtakingly beautiful in her Sabyasachi lehenga choli for the wedding, she went for her favourite Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga choli for the post-wedding sangeet ceremony. Her pistachio-green lehenga coupled with a matching colour butterfly-shaped choli was enough to raise the temperature. Given that her father is a billionaire diamond merchant, Shloka did not miss the opportunity to flaunt her floral diamond motifs. Shloka looked nothing less than a bride herself while posing for the camera with her gaze down.

This is not the first time that Shloka has showcased her dancing skills. Last year she had competed with mother-in-law Nita Ambani after the family attended the wedding function of Dheer, the son of famous Mumbai socialite Chhaya Momaya, who got married to Ukranian filmmaker Daria.

Shloka and Akash will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on 11 March this year. Their wedding last year as quite an event with the who’s who from the global business, politics, sports and entertainment attending the function held in India.