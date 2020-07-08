Veteran actor Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri aka Jagdeep passes away, Soorma Bhopali trends on internet

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Veteran actor-comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri popularly known as Jagdeep has died in Mumbai at the age of 81. He was best known for his iconic role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan.

The legendary actor, who’s survived by sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jaaferi, died at his residence in Mumbai.

“He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues,” producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, was quoted by news agency PTI.

No sooner did the news of his death emerge, Twitterati began to pay their tributes to Soorma Bhopali on the microblogging site Twitter.

Jagdeep acted in nearly 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film Sholay that left an ever-lasting imprint on people’s memory.

The year 2020 has been tragic for Bollywood as the Hindi film industry lost several big names including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid music duo, filmmaker Basu Chatterjee and actor Sushant Singh Rajput among others.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here