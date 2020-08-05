“Useless actress”: After Karan Johar and Salman Khan, fans now vow to boycott Janhvi Kapoor’s film amidst raging controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken a new twist after fans vowed to boycott Janhvi Kapoor’s next film calling her the product of nepotism in Bollywood. This was after Janhvi went to town flaunting the trailer of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The call for a boycott of Janhvi’s film came days after an online petition was launched against Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Yash Raj Films.

Janhvi’s next film is scheduled to be released on an OTT platform on 12 August. But fans have upped the ante calling for the boycott of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. One fan One wrote, “Useless actress. Karan (Johar) ke chamche. Pakistani isi agent. Desh drohi. Guys #boycottjanhvikapoor.” “Boycott nepotism products janhvi alia ananya sonam sonakshi sara varun arjun,” wrote another fan.

Another fan commented, “Why do they get movies when they can’t act?” “Never gonna watch.. horrible acting… First you should learn how to act.. nepo product,” wrote another fan. One fan reacted, “Nepotism or not, she’s such a terrible “actress”,” wrote another fan.

Sharing the Behind The Scenes video of the film, Janhvi wrote, “Becoming Gunju ☺️ The most exciting, motivating and inspiring journey- discovering Gunjan Saxena. 😊 Discover her story, in #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl, premiering August 12, only on @netflix_in.”

Kargil Girl…is based on a story of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot to serve in a combat zone. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi.

Sushant’s death has triggered a full-blown debate on the issue of nepotism with many blaming the Bollywood coterie for the 34-year-old actor’s death. Sushant’s fans have alleged that their screen idol was ill-treated by big Bollywood production houses, who preferred star children over ‘outsiders.’

Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.