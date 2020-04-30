Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who stays in Delhi with her industrialist husband, has poured her heart out on the tragic death of the legendary actor. Riddhima, who has reportedly been granted permission to travel to Mumbai and return by road covering a distance of 3,000 kms by the Ministry of Home Affairs, took to Instagram to urge her father to come back.

Riddhima updated her Instagram story to post a series of photos of her Dad Rishi Kapoor with incredibly emotional messages. One message read, “I miss you already. Come back na Papa.”



In another post, she wrote, “Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa.” In the photo, she was seen posing for the camera along with Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh.

She also shared her childhood photo with Rishi Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima then wrote a heartrending note for her father by sharing a photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor. “Papa I love you I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you – your Mushk forever.”

According to some reports, Riddhima had approached the MHA seeking permission to fly to Mumbai in a chartered flight so that she could attend her father’s funeral. It’s not clear whether the MHA declined her permission, but other reports said that Riddhima and family have been allowed to travel to Mumbai by road.

India is currently going through a nationwide lockdown with road and air transport services coming to a grinding halt. The 40-day lockdown is expected to end on 3 May, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi can further extend it for the third time as he is known for springing last-minute surprises.

Rishi Kapoor died at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning after battling leukaemia for two years.