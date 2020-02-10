Unseen photos of Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani from their wedding reception set internet on fire

Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta recently trended on the internet after a video of her dance performance with husband Akash Ambani at the wedding function of Armaan Jain went viral. The affable Ambani daughter-in-law is back in the news after a set of her unseen photos from her wedding reception last year made way to Instagram. As expected the photos have set the internet on fire.

Dressed in a red embellished lehenga choli designed by her favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shloka looked every bit the bride. The dupatta was draped on one side of the shoulder to accentuate the fine embroidery on the choli. The elbow-length sleeves were just the right length to expose the bride’s henna stained hands. The jewellery was exclusively made of diamonds, especially the kamarband, bracelet, necklace, earrings and maang tikka.

As for her husband, Akash Ambani’s red embroidered sherwani with the brown churidar was a perfect match to his bride’s regal outfit.

Shloka, daughter of billionaire diamond merchant Russel Mehta, had married Akash in a high-profile wedding in March last year. Both her wedding and reception were attended by who’s who of global business, politics, sports and entertainment.

Both Shloka and Akash will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a wedded couple.

Last week, a video of Shloka Mehta shaking a leg with husband Akash Ambani at the wedding function of Armaan Jain had gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, both Shloka and Akash were seen showcasing their dance skills to a popular song from Bollywood film Bluffmaster starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband Abhishek and actress Priyanka Chopra.

While at the wedding function, Shloka also bumped into Akash’s uncle Anil Ambani, who’s the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani. In the photo shared by one of her fan pages, Akash and Shloka were seen sharing a smile with Anil Ambani.