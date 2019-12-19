Unprecedented scenes as protesters hit streets across India

Unprecedented developments are being reported from across India as protesters took to streets to express their anger against the amended Citizenship Act. Today’s protests turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Sambhal. In Delhi, at least 19 metro stations were closed fearing violence.

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha was detained with other protesters in Bengaluru. Guha’s detention took place during a LIVE interview as he spoke to a TV channel. He was dragged by a group of police personnel.

Meanwhile, in an extraordinary development, representatives working for a Hindi TV channel ABP News made desperate attempts to communalise today’s protests in Lucknow. Its representatives namely Sanjay Tripathi and Ranveer said that the protests had originated from a ‘Muslim majority area’ adding that those protesting ‘can’t be an Indian’ and they were ‘aatanki (terrorists).’

At one point, one of the ABP representatives said that the protesters had even targeted a temple even though neither the reporter nor the priest could produce any evidence to corroborate that allegation.

Here are the highlights:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath: I have called a meeting over this. You cant indulge in violence in name of protest. We will take strict action against such elements. Will seize property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property. (ANI)

Lucknow: 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 media OB vans have been set ablaze in the area around Parivartan Chowk during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today. (ANI)

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa: Section-144 is imposed in North East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi. There are rumours that it is imposed throughout Delhi, it is false. Section-144 is imposed in only some small parts of the city. (ANI)

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: I’m not aware of the specifics of what was discussed in EAM’s meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. But our perspective on the Act (#CitizenshipAmendmentAct) has been shared with the US interlocutors, including the US Congress. (ANI)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): All entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open. (ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission hold a referendum to see how many people are in favour or against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. (ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Suddenly after 73 years of independence we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP’s head and tail at that time, BJP is dividing the country. Don’t stop your protest because we have to get #CAA revoked. (ANI)

Air India: 8 flights are delayed by 20-100 minutes at Delhi airport. (ANI)

SSP Lucknow, in Husainabad: Situation is under control now. Mob had turned violent but force didn’t lose their patience. Mob has been dispersed forcefully so that there is no loss of life or property. The force is now being moved to other location. 40-50 arrested across the dist. (ANI)

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Assam, till 9 am tomorrow. (ANI)

Lucknow: Protest against #CitizenshipAct turns violent in Hazratganj. Protesters pelted stones, Police resorted to lathi charge. A media OB van has also been set ablaze. (ANI)

Entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk Metro station open: DMRC (PTI)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration has issued a memorandum to its staff, faculty, resident doctors, nurses and students to refrain from holding any dharna/ protest/ strike at, in or around AIIMS (ANI)

Due to traffic restrictions&to accommodate pax reaching late to airport, we’ve rescheduled&curtailed our schedule in&out of Delhi by approx 20 departures (approx 10% of our Delhi departures). We’ll take proactive measures if further cancellations required: IndiGo airline

16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights, after its crew members got stuck in traffic jam in the city and, also due to other issues.

Internet banned in parts of Delhi. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder Chairman, Bharti Airtel, said that his company was bound by the order of the government. “We are following their order,” Mittal said. (ANI)

Lucknow: Vehicles set ablaze in Hasanganj during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/x2rhSsNnQx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019